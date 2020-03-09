Associated Banc Corp Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,543 shares of company stock worth $5,792,769.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

