Associated Banc Corp Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,543 shares of company stock worth $5,792,769.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Adobe Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Adobe Inc Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is Baker Chad R’s 4th Largest Position
Johnson & Johnson is Baker Chad R’s 4th Largest Position
Associated Banc Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Clorox Co
Associated Banc Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in Clorox Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report