Associated Banc Corp Sells 121 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

