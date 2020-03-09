Associated Banc Corp Sells 312 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,244 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,258,000 after purchasing an additional 82,317 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,195,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 132,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,774,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 364,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

