Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $204.64 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $520.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.