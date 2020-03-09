Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $208.02 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.