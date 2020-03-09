Associated Banc Corp Acquires Shares of 1,386 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $183.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.