Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.65.

DE opened at $164.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.14. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

