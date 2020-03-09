Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Cut by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Biogen by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Biogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $317.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.36.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

