Associated Banc Corp Invests $375,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 305,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $146.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $38,960.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

