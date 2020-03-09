2,817 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

