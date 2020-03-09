Associated Banc Corp Sells 175 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

