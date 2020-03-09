Associated Banc Corp Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $141,731,000 after purchasing an additional 306,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $266.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

