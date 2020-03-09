Associated Banc Corp Purchases New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

