Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,997,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 994,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

