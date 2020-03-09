Associated Banc Corp Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,120 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 72,642 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,097,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 925,299 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after buying an additional 724,111 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.52.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.