Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 14,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,466. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $178.85 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

