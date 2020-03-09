Associated Banc Corp Sells 363 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $175,352,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

