Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 451,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 393,387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV opened at $42.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.