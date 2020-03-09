Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VV opened at $137.16 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

