1,781 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $110.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $103.89 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

