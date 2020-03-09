Associated Banc Corp Sells 255 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

