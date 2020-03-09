Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,298 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Canadian National Railway worth $451,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $86.13 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

