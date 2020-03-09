Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Northrop Grumman worth $447,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $328.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

