Franklin Resources Inc. Has $347.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,075,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $298.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

