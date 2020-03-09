Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,529,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $356,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 131,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Shares of EW stock opened at $205.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $165.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $29,529,464. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

