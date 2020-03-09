Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 356,588 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.70% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $348,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after acquiring an additional 834,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,752,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,824 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

