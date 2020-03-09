Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $351,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $55.26 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.