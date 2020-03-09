Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.