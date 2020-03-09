Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,235 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.05 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

