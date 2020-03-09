VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of VF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

VFC opened at $70.13 on Monday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

