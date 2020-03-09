Associated Banc Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

