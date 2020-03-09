Associated Banc Corp Has $472,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after buying an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,083,000 after buying an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.