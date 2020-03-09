Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,372 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

