Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 454,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 412,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.