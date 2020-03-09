Associated Banc Corp Purchases 319 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $178.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

