Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $58.24 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $3,845,647.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,864,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

