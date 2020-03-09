Associated Banc Corp Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

In related news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,694.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,040 shares of company stock worth $75,858,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $164.08 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

