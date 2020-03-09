Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.6% during the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 174.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 144,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.03 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

