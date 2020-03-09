Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $47.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

