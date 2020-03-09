Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.