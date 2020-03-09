Associated Banc Corp Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,781.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.