Associated Banc Corp Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $382.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

