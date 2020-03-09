Associated Banc Corp Has $780,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $181.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.83 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

