iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paypal Holdings Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp
Paypal Holdings Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Associated Banc Corp
Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,235 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,235 Shares of Duke Energy Corp
VF Corp Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp
VF Corp Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp
Associated Banc Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co.
Associated Banc Corp Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co.
Associated Banc Corp Has $472,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC
Associated Banc Corp Has $472,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC
Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,372 Shares of Synchrony Financial
Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,372 Shares of Synchrony Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report