iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after buying an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 201,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $130.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

