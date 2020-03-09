Associated Banc Corp Sells 12,206 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.