Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

IVE opened at $115.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

