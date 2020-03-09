Associated Banc Corp Purchases 5,956 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $88.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

