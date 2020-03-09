Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.15 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.