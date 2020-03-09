Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.