Associated Banc Corp Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

